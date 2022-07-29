 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 778.29 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:

Net Sales at Rs 778.29 crore in June 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 660.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.69 crore in June 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 77.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.65 crore in June 2022 down 0.43% from Rs. 180.43 crore in June 2021.

Emami EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2021.

Emami shares closed at 454.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and -17.67% over the last 12 months.

Emami
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 778.29 770.39 660.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 778.29 770.39 660.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 163.42 224.87 183.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 65.85 104.62 43.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 61.80 -39.60 -2.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.79 78.85 84.50
Depreciation 88.11 83.46 83.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 225.11 237.71 182.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.21 80.48 86.71
Other Income 6.33 30.29 10.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.54 110.77 97.43
Interest 2.49 1.82 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.05 108.95 96.79
Exceptional Items -- -5.18 --
P/L Before Tax 89.05 103.77 96.79
Tax 11.99 -256.27 17.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.06 360.04 79.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.06 360.04 79.31
Minority Interest -- 1.85 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.37 -5.93 -1.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.69 355.96 77.79
Equity Share Capital 44.12 44.12 44.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 8.03 1.75
Diluted EPS 1.67 8.03 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 8.03 1.75
Diluted EPS 1.67 8.03 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:50 pm
