Emami Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 660.95 crore, up 37.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 660.95 crore in June 2021 up 37.31% from Rs. 481.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.79 crore in June 2021 up 96.44% from Rs. 39.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.43 crore in June 2021 up 39.13% from Rs. 129.68 crore in June 2020.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2020.

Emami shares closed at 558.85 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.51% returns over the last 6 months and 131.79% over the last 12 months.