you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 01:45 PM IST

Emami consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 614.38 crore

Emami has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 614.38 crore and a net profit of Rs 26.66 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Emami has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 614.38 crore and a net profit of Rs 26.66 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 541.10 crore and net profit was Rs 1.04 crore.
Emami shares closed at 591.20 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 5.12% returns over the last 6 months and 6.71% over the last 12 months.
Emami
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 614.38 616.98 541.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 614.38 616.98 541.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.74 188.75 160.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.34 52.98 57.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.23 -26.83 -20.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.36 58.02 64.25
Depreciation 83.64 80.81 75.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 142.63 98.70 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.56 72.11 199.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.88 92.44 5.13
Other Income 1.96 2.16 6.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.84 94.60 11.61
Interest 4.58 6.76 7.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.26 87.84 3.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.26 87.84 3.68
Tax 10.31 26.98 2.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.95 60.86 0.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.95 60.86 0.89
Minority Interest 0.20 -- 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.49 -1.13 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.66 59.73 1.04
Equity Share Capital 45.39 22.70 22.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 2.65 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.59 2.65 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 2.65 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.59 2.65 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Emami #Personal Care #Results

