Emami Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.72 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:Net Sales at Rs 982.72 crore in December 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 971.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.13 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 219.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.11 crore in December 2022 down 15.93% from Rs. 358.17 crore in December 2021.
Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in December 2021.
|Emami shares closed at 422.50 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -15.19% over the last 12 months.
|Emami
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|982.72
|813.75
|971.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|982.72
|813.75
|971.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|234.19
|247.65
|243.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|62.08
|75.36
|48.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|39.26
|-51.44
|25.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.43
|93.47
|72.35
|Depreciation
|47.24
|47.93
|84.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|158.25
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|259.51
|253.33
|82.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|247.01
|147.45
|257.10
|Other Income
|6.86
|41.99
|16.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|253.87
|189.44
|273.73
|Interest
|1.77
|1.76
|1.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|252.10
|187.68
|271.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|252.10
|187.68
|271.90
|Tax
|18.51
|5.39
|49.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|233.59
|182.29
|222.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|233.59
|182.29
|222.81
|Minority Interest
|4.16
|4.05
|0.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.62
|-2.16
|-3.29
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|237.13
|184.18
|219.97
|Equity Share Capital
|44.12
|44.12
|44.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.37
|4.17
|4.94
|Diluted EPS
|5.37
|4.17
|4.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.37
|4.17
|4.94
|Diluted EPS
|5.37
|4.17
|4.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited