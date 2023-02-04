 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.72 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emami are:Net Sales at Rs 982.72 crore in December 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 971.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.13 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 219.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.11 crore in December 2022 down 15.93% from Rs. 358.17 crore in December 2021.
Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in December 2021. Emami shares closed at 422.50 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -15.19% over the last 12 months.
Emami
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations982.72813.75971.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations982.72813.75971.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials234.19247.65243.56
Purchase of Traded Goods62.0875.3648.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.26-51.4425.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost93.4393.4772.35
Depreciation47.2447.9384.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----158.25
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses259.51253.3382.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.01147.45257.10
Other Income6.8641.9916.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax253.87189.44273.73
Interest1.771.761.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax252.10187.68271.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax252.10187.68271.90
Tax18.515.3949.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities233.59182.29222.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period233.59182.29222.81
Minority Interest4.164.050.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.62-2.16-3.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates237.13184.18219.97
Equity Share Capital44.1244.1244.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.374.174.94
Diluted EPS5.374.174.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.374.174.94
Diluted EPS5.374.174.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

