Emami Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.72 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 982.72 813.75 971.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 982.72 813.75 971.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 234.19 247.65 243.56 Purchase of Traded Goods 62.08 75.36 48.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 39.26 -51.44 25.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 93.43 93.47 72.35 Depreciation 47.24 47.93 84.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 158.25 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 259.51 253.33 82.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 247.01 147.45 257.10 Other Income 6.86 41.99 16.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 253.87 189.44 273.73 Interest 1.77 1.76 1.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 252.10 187.68 271.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 252.10 187.68 271.90 Tax 18.51 5.39 49.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 233.59 182.29 222.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 233.59 182.29 222.81 Minority Interest 4.16 4.05 0.45 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.62 -2.16 -3.29 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 237.13 184.18 219.97 Equity Share Capital 44.12 44.12 44.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.37 4.17 4.94 Diluted EPS 5.37 4.17 4.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.37 4.17 4.94 Diluted EPS 5.37 4.17 4.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited