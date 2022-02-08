Emami Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 971.85 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 971.85 crore in December 2021 up 4.1% from Rs. 933.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.97 crore in December 2021 up 5.27% from Rs. 208.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.17 crore in December 2021 up 2.52% from Rs. 349.37 crore in December 2020.

Emami EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.70 in December 2020.

Emami shares closed at 498.10 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.