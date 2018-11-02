EMA India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 47.96% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EMA India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2018 up 47.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2018 up 14.2% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.
EMA India shares closed at 17.05 on October 19, 2018 (BSE)
|
|EMA India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.15
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.17
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.02
|-0.10
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.02
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.02
|-0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.02
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.02
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|1.33
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|1.33
|-1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|1.33
|-1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|1.33
|-1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited