Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elusive investor holds over 1% each in 83 companies: Check out P Subramanian's top portfolio picks

Here's a look at the 10-biggest investments in Subramanian P's portfolio spanning over 83 companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Many wealthy individuals shun an ostentatious lifestyle, often shying away from the limelight. However, it is difficult to stay out of the public eye if one dabbles in the stock market. Bourses mandate that details of individuals and groups have to be disclosed if they hold over a 1 percent stake in a listed company. Elusive investor Subramanian P has such holdings in over 83 companies. The market value of these 83 companies overall is nearly Rs 150 crore, according to data compiled by Ace Equity. Mentioned here are the top 10 companies where he holds over 1 percent as of October 24, 2018 on the BSE.
Many wealthy individuals shun an ostentatious lifestyle, often shying away from the limelight. However, it is difficult to stay out of the public eye if one dabbles in the stock market. Bourses mandate that details of individuals and groups have to be disclosed if they hold over a 1 percent stake in a listed company. Elusive investor Subramanian P has such holdings in over 83 companies. The market value of these 83 companies overall is nearly Rs 150 crore, according to data compiled by Ace Equity. Mentioned here are the top 10 companies where he holds over 1 percent as of October 24, 2018 on the BSE.
1. Anjani Portland Cement Ltd | Sector: Construction material | Shareholding: 5.68 percent | Stake worth: Rs 15.99 crore
1. Anjani Portland Cement Ltd | Sector: Construction material | Shareholding: 5.68 percent | Stake worth: Rs 15.99 crore
2. Yash Papers Ltd | Sector: Paper and paper products | Shareholding: 4.78 percent | Stake worth: Rs 10 crore (Image: Reuters)
2. Yash Papers Ltd | Sector: Paper and paper products | Shareholding: 4.78 percent | Stake worth: Rs 10 crore (Image: Reuters)
3. Mangalam Organics | Sector: Chemicals | Shareholding: 1.39 percent | Stake worth: Rs 5.55 crore (Image: Reuters)
3. Mangalam Organics | Sector: Chemicals | Shareholding: 1.39 percent | Stake worth: Rs 5.55 crore (Image: Reuters)
4. Sakuma Exports | Sector: Trading | Shareholding: 1.05 percent | Stake worth: Rs 5.35 crore (Image: Reuters)
4. Sakuma Exports | Sector: Trading | Shareholding: 1.05 percent | Stake worth: Rs 5.35 crore (Image: Reuters)
5. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals | Sector: Non-ferrous metals | Shareholding: 2.60 percent | Stake worth: Rs 4.93 crore (Image: Reuters)
5. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals | Sector: Non-ferrous metals | Shareholding: 2.60 percent | Stake worth: Rs 4.93 crore (Image: Reuters)
6. Ajanta Soya | Sector: FMCG | Shareholding: 10.10 percent | Stake worth: Rs 4.21 crore (Image: Reuters)
6. Ajanta Soya | Sector: FMCG | Shareholding: 10.10 percent | Stake worth: Rs 4.21 crore (Image: Reuters)
7. Balasore Alloys | Sector: Ferro manganese | Shareholding: 1.56 percent | Stake worth: Rs 4.11 crore (Image: Reuters)
7. Balasore Alloys | Sector: Ferro manganese | Shareholding: 1.56 percent | Stake worth: Rs 4.11 crore (Image: Reuters)
8. BCL Industries | Sector: Solvent Extraction | Shareholding: 2.10 percent | Stake worth: Rs 4 crore
8. BCL Industries | Sector: Solvent Extraction | Shareholding: 2.10 percent | Stake worth: Rs 4 crore
9. PG Foils | Sector: Non-ferrous metals | Shareholding: 4.90 percent | Stake worth: Rs 3.74 crore (Image: Reuters)
9. PG Foils | Sector: Non-ferrous metals | Shareholding: 4.90 percent | Stake worth: Rs 3.74 crore (Image: Reuters)
10. RDB Rasayans | Sector: Plastic products | Shareholding: 2.13 percent | Stake worth: Rs 3.26 crore (Image: Reuters)
10. RDB Rasayans | Sector: Plastic products | Shareholding: 2.13 percent | Stake worth: Rs 3.26 crore (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 07:51 am

tags #investing #personal finance #Slideshow #Stock Martket

