Elusive investor holds over 1% each in 83 companies: Check out P Subramanian's top portfolio picks

Many wealthy individuals shun an ostentatious lifestyle, often shying away from the limelight. However, it is difficult to stay out of the public eye if one dabbles in the stock market. Bourses mandate that details of individuals and groups have to be disclosed if they hold over a 1 percent stake in a listed company. Elusive investor Subramanian P has such holdings in over 83 companies. The market value of these 83 companies overall is nearly Rs 150 crore, according to data compiled by Ace Equity. Mentioned here are the top 10 companies where he holds over 1 percent as of October 24, 2018 on the BSE.