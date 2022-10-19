Elpro Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore, up 47.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore in September 2022 up 47.45% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2022 up 414.84% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.34 crore in September 2022 up 106.91% from Rs. 11.28 crore in September 2021.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

Elpro Int shares closed at 71.20 on October 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.59% returns over the last 6 months and 15.21% over the last 12 months.