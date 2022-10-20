 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elpro Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore, up 47.45% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore in September 2022 up 47.45% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2022 up 414.84% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.34 crore in September 2022 up 106.91% from Rs. 11.28 crore in September 2021.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

Elpro Int shares closed at 72.15 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.67% returns over the last 6 months and 16.84% over the last 12 months.

Elpro International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.22 23.74 16.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.22 23.74 16.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.76 0.55 0.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.12 0.07 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.78 0.90 1.47
Depreciation 1.22 1.21 1.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.38 12.43 3.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.20 8.59 9.27
Other Income 11.93 10.20 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.12 18.78 9.99
Interest 0.64 0.69 5.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.48 18.09 4.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.48 18.09 4.45
Tax 2.90 2.03 0.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.58 16.06 3.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.58 16.06 3.61
Equity Share Capital 16.95 16.95 16.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 0.95 0.21
Diluted EPS 1.10 0.95 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 0.95 0.21
Diluted EPS 1.10 0.95 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
