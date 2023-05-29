English
    Elpro Int Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.70 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.70 crore in March 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 100.19% from Rs. 980.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2023 down 99.18% from Rs. 1,200.59 crore in March 2022.

    Elpro Int shares closed at 63.33 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months and 4.85% over the last 12 months.

    Elpro International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.7024.8222.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.7024.8222.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.700.580.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.060.12-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.690.70
    Depreciation1.241.241.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0016.4015.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.025.794.35
    Other Income4.566.931,194.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5812.721,199.33
    Interest2.061.205.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.5111.521,193.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.5111.521,193.52
    Tax8.402.97213.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.898.55980.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.898.55980.00
    Equity Share Capital16.9516.9516.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.5057.82
    Diluted EPS-0.110.5057.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.5057.82
    Diluted EPS-0.110.5057.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 03:36 pm