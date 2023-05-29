Elpro Int Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.70 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.70 crore in March 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 100.19% from Rs. 980.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2023 down 99.18% from Rs. 1,200.59 crore in March 2022.
Elpro Int shares closed at 63.33 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months and 4.85% over the last 12 months.
|Elpro International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.70
|24.82
|22.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.70
|24.82
|22.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.70
|0.58
|0.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.12
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.69
|0.70
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.24
|1.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.00
|16.40
|15.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.02
|5.79
|4.35
|Other Income
|4.56
|6.93
|1,194.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.58
|12.72
|1,199.33
|Interest
|2.06
|1.20
|5.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.51
|11.52
|1,193.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.51
|11.52
|1,193.52
|Tax
|8.40
|2.97
|213.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.89
|8.55
|980.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.89
|8.55
|980.00
|Equity Share Capital
|16.95
|16.95
|16.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.50
|57.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.50
|57.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.50
|57.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.50
|57.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited