Elpro Int Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.70 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.70 crore in March 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 100.19% from Rs. 980.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2023 down 99.18% from Rs. 1,200.59 crore in March 2022.

Elpro Int shares closed at 63.33 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months and 4.85% over the last 12 months.