Elpro Int Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore in March 2020 up 11.65% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 up 101.49% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2020 up 216.4% from Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2019.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2019.

Elpro Int shares closed at 39.80 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and -16.91% over the last 12 months.