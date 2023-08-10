English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elpro Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.15 crore, up 14.37% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.15 crore in June 2023 up 14.37% from Rs. 23.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2023 down 67.77% from Rs. 16.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2023 down 23.01% from Rs. 19.99 crore in June 2022.

    Elpro Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2022.

    Elpro Int shares closed at 62.57 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and -5.20% over the last 12 months.

    Elpro International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.1524.7023.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.1524.7023.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.940.700.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.060.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.800.90
    Depreciation1.271.241.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4418.0012.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.764.028.59
    Other Income5.364.5610.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.128.5818.78
    Interest3.322.060.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.806.5118.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.806.5118.09
    Tax5.628.402.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.18-1.8916.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.18-1.8916.06
    Equity Share Capital16.9516.9516.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.31-0.110.95
    Diluted EPS0.31-0.110.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.31-0.110.95
    Diluted EPS0.31-0.110.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Elpro Int #Elpro International #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!