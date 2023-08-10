Elpro Int Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.15 crore, up 14.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.15 crore in June 2023 up 14.37% from Rs. 23.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2023 down 67.77% from Rs. 16.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2023 down 23.01% from Rs. 19.99 crore in June 2022.

Elpro Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2022.

Elpro Int shares closed at 62.57 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and -5.20% over the last 12 months.