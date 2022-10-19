English
    Elpro Int Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore, up 47.45% Y-o-Y

    October 19, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore in September 2022 up 47.45% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.68 crore in September 2022 up 127.1% from Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.48 crore in September 2022 up 108.16% from Rs. 11.28 crore in September 2021.

    Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2021.

    Elpro Int shares closed at 71.20 on October 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.59% returns over the last 6 months and 15.21% over the last 12 months.

    Elpro International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.2223.7416.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.2223.7416.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.760.550.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.120.070.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.901.47
    Depreciation1.221.211.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3812.453.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.208.569.27
    Other Income12.0610.200.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2618.769.99
    Interest0.640.695.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6218.074.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.6218.074.45
    Tax2.902.030.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.7216.043.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.7216.043.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.040.024.62
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.6816.068.23
    Equity Share Capital16.9516.9516.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.100.950.49
    Diluted EPS1.100.950.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.100.950.49
    Diluted EPS1.100.950.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:44 pm
