    Elpro Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.32 crore, up 90.37% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.32 crore in March 2023 up 90.37% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 100.03% from Rs. 1,055.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2023 down 99.07% from Rs. 1,276.35 crore in March 2022.

    Elpro Int shares closed at 63.33 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months and 4.85% over the last 12 months.

    Elpro International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.3224.8222.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.3224.8222.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.700.580.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.64----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-1.17-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.690.70
    Depreciation1.241.241.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1516.4215.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.857.064.35
    Other Income1.7811.771,270.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6218.831,275.09
    Interest2.061.205.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.5617.631,269.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.5617.631,269.28
    Tax8.914.21213.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.3513.421,055.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.3513.421,055.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.10-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.3213.521,055.74
    Equity Share Capital16.9516.9516.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.8062.29
    Diluted EPS-0.020.8062.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.8062.29
    Diluted EPS-0.020.8062.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
