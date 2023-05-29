Elpro Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.32 crore, up 90.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.32 crore in March 2023 up 90.37% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 100.03% from Rs. 1,055.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2023 down 99.07% from Rs. 1,276.35 crore in March 2022.
Elpro Int shares closed at 63.33 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months and 4.85% over the last 12 months.
|Elpro International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.32
|24.82
|22.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.32
|24.82
|22.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.70
|0.58
|0.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.64
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-1.17
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.69
|0.70
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.24
|1.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.15
|16.42
|15.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.85
|7.06
|4.35
|Other Income
|1.78
|11.77
|1,270.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.62
|18.83
|1,275.09
|Interest
|2.06
|1.20
|5.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.56
|17.63
|1,269.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.56
|17.63
|1,269.28
|Tax
|8.91
|4.21
|213.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|13.42
|1,055.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|13.42
|1,055.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|0.10
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.32
|13.52
|1,055.74
|Equity Share Capital
|16.95
|16.95
|16.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.80
|62.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.80
|62.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.80
|62.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.80
|62.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited