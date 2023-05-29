Elpro Int Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.32 crore, up 90.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.32 crore in March 2023 up 90.37% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 100.03% from Rs. 1,055.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in March 2023 down 99.07% from Rs. 1,276.35 crore in March 2022.

Elpro Int shares closed at 63.33 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months and 4.85% over the last 12 months.