Elpro Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore in March 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 20.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,055.74 crore in March 2022 up 10201.15% from Rs. 10.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,276.35 crore in March 2022 up 16986.35% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2021.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 62.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2021.

Elpro Int shares closed at 61.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.75 20.07 20.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.75 20.07 20.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.91 0.64 0.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.10 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.70 0.51 1.55
Depreciation 1.26 1.24 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.55 9.60 11.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.35 8.18 5.61
Other Income 1,270.74 0.83 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,275.09 9.01 6.41
Interest 5.81 5.63 5.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,269.28 3.38 0.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,269.28 3.38 0.69
Tax 213.52 0.56 -2.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,055.76 2.82 3.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,055.76 2.82 3.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 3.81 6.62
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,055.74 6.63 10.25
Equity Share Capital 16.95 16.95 16.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.29 0.39 0.60
Diluted EPS 62.29 0.39 0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.29 0.39 0.60
Diluted EPS 62.29 0.39 0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 12:30 pm
