Elpro Int Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.75 crore in March 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 20.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,055.74 crore in March 2022 up 10201.15% from Rs. 10.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,276.35 crore in March 2022 up 16986.35% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2021.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 62.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2021.

Elpro Int shares closed at 61.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)