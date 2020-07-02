App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elpro Int Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore, up 74.63% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore in March 2020 up 74.63% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2020 up 255.78% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2020 up 166.26% from Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2019.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2019.

Elpro Int shares closed at 39.80 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and -16.91% over the last 12 months.

Elpro International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations16.5816.139.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.5816.139.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.530.700.64
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.110.060.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.551.080.79
Depreciation1.060.830.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.276.1021.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.287.36-13.36
Other Income1.341.590.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.628.95-13.33
Interest7.116.835.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.512.13-19.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.512.13-19.27
Tax0.60---7.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.082.13-11.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.082.13-11.36
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates5.023.158.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.945.28-3.17
Equity Share Capital16.9516.9516.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.31-0.19
Diluted EPS0.290.31-0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.31-0.19
Diluted EPS0.290.31-0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Elpro Int #Elpro International #Results

