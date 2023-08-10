English
    Elpro Int Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.50 crore, up 116.95% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.50 crore in June 2023 up 116.95% from Rs. 23.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.50 crore in June 2023 up 21.46% from Rs. 16.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.19 crore in June 2023 up 76.21% from Rs. 19.97 crore in June 2022.

    Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2022.

    Elpro Int shares closed at 62.57 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months and -5.20% over the last 12 months.

    Elpro International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.5043.3223.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.5043.3223.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.940.700.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods--13.64--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.060.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.800.90
    Depreciation1.271.241.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5018.1512.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.048.858.56
    Other Income0.871.7810.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9210.6218.76
    Interest3.322.060.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.608.5618.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.608.5618.07
    Tax11.148.912.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.46-0.3516.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.46-0.3516.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.050.030.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.50-0.3216.06
    Equity Share Capital16.9516.9516.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.15-0.020.95
    Diluted EPS1.15-0.020.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.15-0.020.95
    Diluted EPS1.15-0.020.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

