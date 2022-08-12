Elpro Int Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore, up 80.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore in June 2022 up 80.3% from Rs. 13.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.06 crore in June 2022 up 215.67% from Rs. 13.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.97 crore in June 2022 up 102.33% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2021.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2021.

Elpro Int shares closed at 64.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 18.24% over the last 12 months.