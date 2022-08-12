 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Elpro Int Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore, up 80.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.74 crore in June 2022 up 80.3% from Rs. 13.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.06 crore in June 2022 up 215.67% from Rs. 13.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.97 crore in June 2022 up 102.33% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2021.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2021.

Elpro Int shares closed at 64.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 18.24% over the last 12 months.

Elpro International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.74 22.75 13.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.74 22.75 13.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.55 0.91 0.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 -0.01 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.90 0.70 0.89
Depreciation 1.21 1.26 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.45 15.55 2.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.56 4.35 8.13
Other Income 10.20 1,270.74 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.76 1,275.09 8.80
Interest 0.69 5.81 5.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.07 1,269.28 3.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.07 1,269.28 3.08
Tax 2.03 213.52 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.04 1,055.76 2.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.04 1,055.76 2.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 -0.01 -16.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.06 1,055.74 -13.88
Equity Share Capital 16.95 16.95 16.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 62.29 -0.82
Diluted EPS 0.95 62.29 -0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 62.29 -0.82
Diluted EPS 0.95 62.29 -0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Elpro Int #Elpro International #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.