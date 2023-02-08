Elpro Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 104% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2022 up 95.8% from Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2021.