Elpro Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 104% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2022 up 95.8% from Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2021.

Elpro International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.82 24.22 20.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.82 24.22 20.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.58 0.76 0.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.17 -0.12 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.69 0.78 0.51
Depreciation 1.24 1.22 1.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.42 11.38 9.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.06 10.20 8.18
Other Income 11.77 12.06 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.83 22.26 9.01
Interest 1.20 0.64 5.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.63 21.62 3.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.63 21.62 3.38
Tax 4.21 2.90 0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.42 18.72 2.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.42 18.72 2.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 -0.04 3.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.52 18.68 6.63
Equity Share Capital 16.95 16.95 16.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 1.10 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.10 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 1.10 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.10 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
