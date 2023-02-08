Elpro Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 104% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2022 up 95.8% from Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2021.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

Elpro Int shares closed at 68.00 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.83% returns over the last 6 months and 6.83% over the last 12 months.