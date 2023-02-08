English
    Elpro Int Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elpro International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 104% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2022 up 95.8% from Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2021.

    Elpro International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8224.2220.07
    Total Income From Operations24.8224.2220.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.580.760.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.17-0.12-0.10
    Employees Cost0.690.780.51
    Depreciation1.241.221.24
    Other Expenses16.4211.389.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0610.208.18
    Other Income11.7712.060.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8322.269.01
    Interest1.200.645.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.6321.623.38
    P/L Before Tax17.6321.623.38
    Tax4.212.900.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4218.722.82
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4218.722.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.10-0.043.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.5218.686.63
    Equity Share Capital16.9516.9516.95
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.801.100.39
    Diluted EPS0.801.100.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.801.100.39
    Diluted EPS0.801.100.39
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    b) Non-encumbered
