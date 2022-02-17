Elpro Int Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore, up 19.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore in December 2021 up 19.76% from Rs. 16.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021 up 43.7% from Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2021 up 5.56% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2020.

Elpro Int EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Elpro Int shares closed at 60.50 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.30% returns over the last 6 months and 48.10% over the last 12 months.