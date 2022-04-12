Elnet Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore in March 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022 down 16.21% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022 down 9.67% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2021.

Elnet Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.58 in March 2021.

Elnet Tech shares closed at 66.85 on September 24, 2014 (NSE)