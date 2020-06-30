Elnet Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore in March 2020 up 10.1% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2020 up 2.91% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2020 up 1.56% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2019.

Elnet Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.45 in March 2019.

Elnet Tech shares closed at 66.85 on September 24, 2014 (NSE)