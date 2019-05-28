Elnet Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore in March 2019 up 14.3% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2019 up 51.99% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2019 up 102.7% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2018.

Elnet Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2018.

Elnet Tech shares closed at 66.85 on September 24, 2014 (NSE)