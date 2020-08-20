Elnet Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore in June 2020 down 9.77% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2020 up 19.05% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2020 up 9.4% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2019.

Elnet Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.27 in June 2019.

Elnet Tech shares closed at 66.85 on September 24, 2014 (NSE)