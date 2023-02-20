Elnet Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in December 2022 up 18% from Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 1.04% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2022 up 9.32% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2021.