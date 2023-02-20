Elnet Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in December 2022 up 18% from Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 1.04% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2022 up 9.32% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2021.

Elnet Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.32 in December 2021.

Elnet Tech shares closed at 66.85 on September 24, 2014 (NSE)