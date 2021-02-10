Elnet Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, down 12.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in December 2020 down 12.06% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020 up 5.19% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2020 up 1.2% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2019.

Elnet Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.08 in December 2019.

Elnet Tech shares closed at 130.15 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)