Elnet Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2018 down 1.16% from Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2018 down 2.39% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2018 up 5.64% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2017.

Elnet Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.40 in December 2017.

Elnet Tech shares closed at 66.85 on September 24, 2014 (NSE)