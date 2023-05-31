Elixir Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 76.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 76.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 83.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 84.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Elixir Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Elixir Cap shares closed at 42.63 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and -7.23% over the last 12 months.