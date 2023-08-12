Elixir Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 93.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 135.96% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Elixir Cap shares closed at 44.86 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.