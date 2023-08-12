English
    Elixir Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 93.92% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elixir Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.92% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 135.96% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 127.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Elixir Cap shares closed at 44.86 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.

    Elixir Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.030.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.030.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.010.09
    Other Income0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.020.11
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.020.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.020.11
    Tax0.000.000.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.010.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.010.08
    Equity Share Capital5.805.805.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.030.14
    Diluted EPS-0.050.030.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.030.14
    Diluted EPS-0.050.030.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

