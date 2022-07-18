Elixir Cap Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 53.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 53.82% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 59.45% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 54.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Elixir Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Elixir Cap shares closed at 53.00 on July 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.86% returns over the last 6 months and 6.21% over the last 12 months.