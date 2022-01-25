Elixir Cap Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 87.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 87.45% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 89.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 88.51% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020.

Elixir Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2020.

Elixir Cap shares closed at 55.10 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and 88.05% over the last 12 months.