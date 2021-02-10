Elixir Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 up 3502.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 4450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Elixir Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Elixir Cap shares closed at 29.50 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.73% returns over the last 6 months and -13.24% over the last 12 months.