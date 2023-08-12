English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elixir Cap Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore, up 234.33% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elixir Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore in June 2023 up 234.33% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2023 up 145.55% from Rs. 4.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2023 up 176.52% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

    Elixir Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.53 in June 2022.

    Elixir Cap shares closed at 44.86 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.

    Elixir Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.74-0.60-3.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.74-0.60-3.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.000.940.89
    Depreciation0.080.100.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.570.570.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.10-2.21-4.95
    Other Income0.340.240.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.44-1.97-4.67
    Interest0.340.300.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.10-2.27-4.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.10-2.27-4.89
    Tax0.050.380.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.06-2.65-4.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.06-2.65-4.95
    Minority Interest-0.800.690.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.26-1.96-4.95
    Equity Share Capital5.805.805.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.89-3.38-8.53
    Diluted EPS3.89-3.38-8.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.89-3.38-8.53
    Diluted EPS3.89-3.38-8.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Elixir Cap #Elixir Capital #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!