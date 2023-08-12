Elixir Cap Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore, up 234.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore in June 2023 up 234.33% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2023 up 145.55% from Rs. 4.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2023 up 176.52% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

Elixir Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.53 in June 2022.

Elixir Cap shares closed at 44.86 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.36% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.