Elixir Cap Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 86.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in December 2021 down 86.05% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 99.25% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 97.3% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2020.

Elixir Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.61 in December 2020.

Elixir Cap shares closed at 58.00 on January 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and 101.39% over the last 12 months.