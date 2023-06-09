ELITECON INTL. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, down 42.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in March 2023 down 42.33% from Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2023 down 4070.14% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.24 crore in March 2023 down 2693.43% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

ELITECON INTL. shares closed at 10.50 on March 16, 2021 (BSE)