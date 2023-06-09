English
    ELITECON INTL. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, down 42.33% Y-o-Y

    June 09, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ELITECON INTERNATIONAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in March 2023 down 42.33% from Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2023 down 4070.14% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.24 crore in March 2023 down 2693.43% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.

    ELITECON INTL. shares closed at 10.50 on March 16, 2021 (BSE)

    ELITECON INTERNATIONAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.826.0911.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.826.0911.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.0716.3611.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.11-4.13-2.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.980.41
    Depreciation1.200.410.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.361.861.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-56.80-9.381.58
    Other Income0.36-0.090.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-56.44-9.471.63
    Interest0.310.010.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-56.75-9.481.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-56.75-9.481.54
    Tax-0.150.030.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-56.60-9.511.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-56.60-9.511.43
    Equity Share Capital1.211.211.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-467.81-78.5711.78
    Diluted EPS-467.81-78.5712.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-467.81-78.5711.78
    Diluted EPS-467.81-78.5712.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

