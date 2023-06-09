ELITECON INTL. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, down 42.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ELITECON INTERNATIONAL are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in March 2023 down 42.33% from Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2023 down 4070.14% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 55.24 crore in March 2023 down 2693.43% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022.
ELITECON INTL. shares closed at 10.50 on March 16, 2021 (BSE)
|ELITECON INTERNATIONAL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.82
|6.09
|11.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.82
|6.09
|11.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.07
|16.36
|11.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.11
|-4.13
|-2.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|0.98
|0.41
|Depreciation
|1.20
|0.41
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|1.86
|1.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.80
|-9.38
|1.58
|Other Income
|0.36
|-0.09
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.44
|-9.47
|1.63
|Interest
|0.31
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.75
|-9.48
|1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.75
|-9.48
|1.54
|Tax
|-0.15
|0.03
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.60
|-9.51
|1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-56.60
|-9.51
|1.43
|Equity Share Capital
|1.21
|1.21
|1.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-467.81
|-78.57
|11.78
|Diluted EPS
|-467.81
|-78.57
|12.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-467.81
|-78.57
|11.78
|Diluted EPS
|-467.81
|-78.57
|12.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited