ELITECON INTL. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore, up 131252.22% Y-o-Y

Jun 10, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ELITECON INTERNATIONAL are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore in March 2022 up 131252.22% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 up 88109.88% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

ELITECON INTL. EPS has increased to Rs. 11.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

ELITECON INTL. shares closed at 10.50 on March 16, 2021 (BSE)

ELITECON INTERNATIONAL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.82 7.48 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.82 7.48 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.13 12.26 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.89 -5.48 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.05 0.01
Depreciation 0.50 0.21 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.09 0.80 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.58 -0.37 -0.02
Other Income 0.05 -- 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.63 -0.37 0.00
Interest 0.09 0.18 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.54 -0.54 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.54 -0.54 0.00
Tax 0.11 -0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.43 -0.54 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.43 -0.54 0.00
Equity Share Capital 1.21 1.21 1.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.78 -4.43 -0.02
Diluted EPS 12.46 -4.43 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.78 -4.43 -0.02
Diluted EPS 12.46 -4.43 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:22 am
