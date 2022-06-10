ELITECON INTL. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore, up 131252.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore in March 2022 up 131252.22% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 up 88109.88% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

ELITECON INTL. EPS has increased to Rs. 11.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

ELITECON INTL. shares closed at 10.50 on March 16, 2021 (BSE)