ELITECON INTL. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, down 18.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ELITECON INTERNATIONAL are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 18.59% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2022 down 1675.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2022 down 5562.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

ELITECON INTERNATIONAL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.09 24.98 7.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.09 24.98 7.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.36 36.29 12.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.13 -2.89 -5.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.98 1.63 0.05
Depreciation 0.41 0.50 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.86 2.55 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.38 -13.09 -0.37
Other Income -0.09 0.09 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.47 -13.00 -0.37
Interest 0.01 -0.44 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.48 -12.56 -0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.48 -12.56 -0.54
Tax 0.03 -0.09 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.51 -12.48 -0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.51 -12.48 -0.54
Equity Share Capital 1.21 1.21 1.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -78.57 -103.14 -4.43
Diluted EPS -78.57 -103.14 -4.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -78.57 -103.14 -4.43
Diluted EPS -78.57 -103.14 -4.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited