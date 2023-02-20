ELITECON INTL. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, down 18.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 18.59% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2022 down 1675.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2022 down 5562.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

ELITECON INTL. shares closed at 10.50 on March 16, 2021 (BSE)