ELITECON INTL. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, down 18.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ELITECON INTERNATIONAL are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 18.59% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2022 down 1675.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2022 down 5562.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
ELITECON INTL. shares closed at 10.50 on March 16, 2021 (BSE)
|ELITECON INTERNATIONAL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.09
|24.98
|7.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.09
|24.98
|7.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.36
|36.29
|12.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.13
|-2.89
|-5.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.98
|1.63
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.50
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.86
|2.55
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.38
|-13.09
|-0.37
|Other Income
|-0.09
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.47
|-13.00
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.01
|-0.44
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.48
|-12.56
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.48
|-12.56
|-0.54
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.09
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.51
|-12.48
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.51
|-12.48
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|1.21
|1.21
|1.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-78.57
|-103.14
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-78.57
|-103.14
|-4.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-78.57
|-103.14
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-78.57
|-103.14
|-4.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
