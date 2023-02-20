English
    ELITECON INTL. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, down 18.59% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ELITECON INTERNATIONAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in December 2022 down 18.59% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2022 down 1675.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2022 down 5562.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    ELITECON INTL. shares closed at 10.50 on March 16, 2021 (BSE)

    ELITECON INTERNATIONAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.0924.987.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.0924.987.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.3636.2912.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.13-2.89-5.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.630.05
    Depreciation0.410.500.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.862.550.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.38-13.09-0.37
    Other Income-0.090.09--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.47-13.00-0.37
    Interest0.01-0.440.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.48-12.56-0.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.48-12.56-0.54
    Tax0.03-0.09-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.51-12.48-0.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.51-12.48-0.54
    Equity Share Capital1.211.211.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-78.57-103.14-4.43
    Diluted EPS-78.57-103.14-4.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-78.57-103.14-4.43
    Diluted EPS-78.57-103.14-4.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

