Elgi Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.81 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.81 crore in March 2023 down 13.12% from Rs. 63.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.02 crore in March 2023 down 423.97% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 36.71% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 44.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.97% returns over the last 6 months and 38.65% over the last 12 months.