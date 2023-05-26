English
    Elgi Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.81 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.81 crore in March 2023 down 13.12% from Rs. 63.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.02 crore in March 2023 down 423.97% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 36.71% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

    Elgi Rubber shares closed at 44.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.97% returns over the last 6 months and 38.65% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Rubber Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.8155.3663.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.8155.3663.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.2228.1338.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.380.930.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.45-0.68-2.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.335.785.43
    Depreciation2.232.132.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.5614.3724.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.644.68-6.33
    Other Income-4.377.843.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.7312.53-3.18
    Interest7.683.182.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.419.34-5.55
    Exceptional Items-14.5810.90--
    P/L Before Tax-24.9820.24-5.55
    Tax-0.962.65-0.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.0217.59-4.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.0217.59-4.58
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.803.51-0.92
    Diluted EPS-4.803.51-0.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.803.51-0.92
    Diluted EPS-4.803.51-0.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

