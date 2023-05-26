Elgi Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.81 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.81 crore in March 2023 down 13.12% from Rs. 63.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.02 crore in March 2023 down 423.97% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 36.71% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.
Elgi Rubber shares closed at 44.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.97% returns over the last 6 months and 38.65% over the last 12 months.
|Elgi Rubber Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.81
|55.36
|63.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.81
|55.36
|63.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.22
|28.13
|38.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.38
|0.93
|0.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.45
|-0.68
|-2.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.33
|5.78
|5.43
|Depreciation
|2.23
|2.13
|2.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.56
|14.37
|24.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.64
|4.68
|-6.33
|Other Income
|-4.37
|7.84
|3.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.73
|12.53
|-3.18
|Interest
|7.68
|3.18
|2.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.41
|9.34
|-5.55
|Exceptional Items
|-14.58
|10.90
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.98
|20.24
|-5.55
|Tax
|-0.96
|2.65
|-0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.02
|17.59
|-4.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.02
|17.59
|-4.58
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|3.51
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|3.51
|-0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|3.51
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|3.51
|-0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited