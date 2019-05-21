Elgi Rubber Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.33 crore, up 5.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.33 crore in March 2019 up 5.72% from Rs. 52.34 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 down 31.09% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2019 down 43.07% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2018.
Elgi Rubber shares closed at 21.50 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.10% returns over the last 6 months and -41.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Elgi Rubber Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.33
|47.26
|52.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.33
|47.26
|52.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.71
|21.72
|29.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.42
|6.33
|1.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.87
|1.06
|2.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.11
|5.58
|4.90
|Depreciation
|2.11
|2.06
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.84
|13.58
|10.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.73
|-3.08
|2.31
|Other Income
|4.99
|1.92
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.26
|-1.16
|3.92
|Interest
|2.36
|3.30
|2.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-4.46
|1.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.10
|-4.46
|1.31
|Tax
|-0.57
|-1.09
|1.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|-3.37
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|-3.37
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.67
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.67
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.67
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.67
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited