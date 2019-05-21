Elgi Rubber Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.33 crore, up 5.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.33 crore in March 2019 up 5.72% from Rs. 52.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 down 31.09% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2019 down 43.07% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2018.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 21.50 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.10% returns over the last 6 months and -41.50% over the last 12 months.