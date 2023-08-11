English
    Elgi Rubber Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore, down 14.33% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore in June 2023 down 14.33% from Rs. 55.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2023 down 45.1% from Rs. 8.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2023 down 22.84% from Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2022.

    Elgi Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

    Elgi Rubber shares closed at 50.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 62.44% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Rubber Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.3154.8155.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.3154.8155.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.3722.2231.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.421.380.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.923.45-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.806.336.40
    Depreciation2.632.231.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3117.5613.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.681.641.32
    Other Income7.66-4.3710.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.35-2.7312.27
    Interest3.537.682.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.81-10.419.35
    Exceptional Items---14.58--
    P/L Before Tax4.81-24.989.35
    Tax-0.09-0.960.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.90-24.028.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.90-24.028.93
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.98-4.801.78
    Diluted EPS0.98-4.801.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.98-4.801.78
    Diluted EPS0.98-4.801.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

