Elgi Rubber Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore, down 14.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.31 crore in June 2023 down 14.33% from Rs. 55.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2023 down 45.1% from Rs. 8.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2023 down 22.84% from Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2022.

Elgi Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 50.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 62.44% over the last 12 months.