Elgi Rubber Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore, up 25.9% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore in March 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 92.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 down 103.14% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022 up 16.01% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 31.80 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.

Elgi Rubber Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.15 100.55 92.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.15 100.55 92.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.96 32.07 46.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.81 2.11 1.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.73 15.65 -2.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.62 17.52 24.12
Depreciation 4.83 4.30 4.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.17 31.11 19.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.36 -2.21 -1.54
Other Income 5.85 7.50 3.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.49 5.29 2.02
Interest 5.07 2.62 2.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.58 2.67 -0.23
Exceptional Items -0.11 -8.15 -0.57
P/L Before Tax -2.68 -5.48 -0.80
Tax -0.94 -0.01 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.75 -5.47 -0.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.75 -5.47 -0.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.75 -5.47 -0.86
Equity Share Capital 5.01 5.01 5.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -1.09 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.35 -1.09 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 -1.09 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.35 -1.09 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

