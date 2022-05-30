Elgi Rubber Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore, up 25.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore in March 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 92.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 down 103.14% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022 up 16.01% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 31.80 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.