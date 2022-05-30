Elgi Rubber Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore, up 25.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.15 crore in March 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 92.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 down 103.14% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022 up 16.01% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021.
Elgi Rubber shares closed at 31.80 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Elgi Rubber Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.15
|100.55
|92.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.15
|100.55
|92.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.96
|32.07
|46.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.81
|2.11
|1.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.73
|15.65
|-2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.62
|17.52
|24.12
|Depreciation
|4.83
|4.30
|4.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.17
|31.11
|19.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.36
|-2.21
|-1.54
|Other Income
|5.85
|7.50
|3.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.49
|5.29
|2.02
|Interest
|5.07
|2.62
|2.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.58
|2.67
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|-0.11
|-8.15
|-0.57
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.68
|-5.48
|-0.80
|Tax
|-0.94
|-0.01
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.75
|-5.47
|-0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.75
|-5.47
|-0.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.75
|-5.47
|-0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-1.09
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-1.09
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-1.09
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-1.09
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited