Elgi Rubber Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.25 crore, down 0.74% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.25 crore in March 2021 down 0.74% from Rs. 92.94 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021 up 87.77% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2021 up 785.87% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2020.
|Elgi Rubber Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.25
|96.35
|92.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.25
|96.35
|92.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.67
|42.39
|52.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.01
|1.71
|-16.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.15
|-0.43
|2.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.12
|14.63
|29.24
|Depreciation
|4.29
|4.23
|3.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.86
|23.47
|31.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|10.33
|-9.70
|Other Income
|3.56
|4.50
|5.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.02
|14.83
|-4.32
|Interest
|2.25
|4.22
|5.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|10.61
|-10.15
|Exceptional Items
|-0.57
|1.14
|5.24
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|11.75
|-4.91
|Tax
|0.06
|0.14
|2.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.86
|11.61
|-7.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.86
|11.61
|-7.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.86
|11.61
|-7.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|2.32
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|2.32
|-1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|2.32
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|2.32
|-1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
