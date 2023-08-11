English
    Elgi Rubber Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore, down 2.28% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore in June 2023 down 2.28% from Rs. 97.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2023 up 2348.77% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in June 2023 up 98.01% from Rs. 8.05 crore in June 2022.

    Elgi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    Elgi Rubber shares closed at 50.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 62.44% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Rubber Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.3396.3897.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.3396.3897.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.0733.1441.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.992.651.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.533.185.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2919.2016.22
    Depreciation4.463.884.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.6534.8735.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.41-0.52-6.18
    Other Income10.07-2.7510.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.48-3.273.83
    Interest6.4110.593.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.07-13.860.63
    Exceptional Items---3.20--
    P/L Before Tax5.07-17.070.63
    Tax0.01-0.980.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.07-16.090.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.07-16.090.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.07-16.090.21
    Equity Share Capital5.005.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.01-3.210.04
    Diluted EPS1.01-3.210.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.01-3.210.04
    Diluted EPS1.01-3.210.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

