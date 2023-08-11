Elgi Rubber Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore, down 2.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore in June 2023 down 2.28% from Rs. 97.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2023 up 2348.77% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in June 2023 up 98.01% from Rs. 8.05 crore in June 2022.

Elgi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 50.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 62.44% over the last 12 months.