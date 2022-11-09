Elgi Equipments Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.47 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.47 crore in September 2022 up 7.67% from Rs. 416.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.74 crore in September 2022 up 27.79% from Rs. 56.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.83 crore in September 2022 up 26.91% from Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2021.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2021.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 500.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.88% returns over the last 6 months and 145.56% over the last 12 months.