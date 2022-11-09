 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elgi Equipments Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.47 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 448.47 crore in September 2022 up 7.67% from Rs. 416.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.74 crore in September 2022 up 27.79% from Rs. 56.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.83 crore in September 2022 up 26.91% from Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2021.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2021.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 500.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.88% returns over the last 6 months and 145.56% over the last 12 months.

Elgi Equipments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 448.47 414.15 416.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 448.47 414.15 416.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.51 216.48 223.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.15 41.13 34.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.88 -11.26 -5.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.73 48.72 41.75
Depreciation 9.67 9.24 9.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.62 65.38 54.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.91 44.46 58.39
Other Income 26.24 15.21 16.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.16 59.67 75.05
Interest 1.62 0.39 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.54 59.28 74.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.54 59.28 74.55
Tax 22.80 14.73 17.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.74 44.55 56.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.74 44.55 56.92
Equity Share Capital 31.69 31.69 31.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 1.41 1.80
Diluted EPS 2.30 1.41 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.30 1.41 1.80
Diluted EPS 2.30 1.41 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am
